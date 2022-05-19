Thursday morning forecast May 19th

Today will resemble a little bit of what we saw yesterday; however, less winds and a decline in temperatures will bring a decently gloomy day for majority of the central coast and the valleys. That low cloud coverage we see in the morning will linger into the early afternoon before getting a few hours of clearer skies. Those skies will be covered pretty quickly though as low clouds and fog will spread inland overnight, but we will start receiving it by the evening.

Highs across the coast are seeing 60s and low 70s, similar to yesterday, but northern temps will also be lowered and see more of the low 70s. Inland areas are still seeing 80s and high 70s while Paso Robles is in for another very warm day at around the mid 90s. Winds are nonexistent this morning but will pick up a little bit by the afternoon with southwest winds at around 15 mph -- which will stay put into the night as well.

As we inch closer to the weekend, temperatures are actually cooling down a bit more but cloud coverage remains stagnant as onshore flow continues into the weekend before a slight warming trend begins early next week.