Wednesday morning forecast May 18th

We are seeing a gradual decline of the marine layer but not until late morning and possibly early afternoon but mostly across the coast. The interior valleys and mountains will see mostly sunny conditions but with consistent winds. Those northwest-northeast gusts can range from 35-50 mph. There is no specific wind advisory in place yet but expect to see one by the end of today if not by the afternoon.

Low humidity levels and warmer temperatures in the valleys are bringing elevated fire danger until at least Friday. Temperatures inland will see a 5-10 degree spike with slight offshore flow increasing above the marine layer. However, coasts will continue to see just about average temperatures for highs this week at about mid-to-low 70s. Areas such as Paso Robles can see triple digits the rest of the week, so a trip down to Pismo Beach could be in store for some when the weekend rolls around.