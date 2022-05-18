Wednesday Evening Forecast May 18th

A very quiet and seasonal day with the usual weather variables in play. Morning fog and hazy sunshine with mild temperatures and no wind issues at this time. Look for more patchy fog for the overnight and in to early Thursday with lows mostly in the 40's and 50's. The sun will likely burn the marine layer off for most coastal areas by the afternoon and highs on Thursday will once again be in the 60's and 70's. Inland areas will be much warmer with highs in the 80's and possibly low 90's. We do see a small chance for more northerly winds which for most us shouldn't be too strong. However, the Gaviota Coast could see another Wind Advisory issued for winds and gusts possibly exceeding 40-mph in the afternoon and early evening.

Looking ahead, things will remain seasonal or quiet for much of the rest of the week. Morning fog and hazy afternoon sunshine with temperatures on cruise control. High pressure will build just enough for late in to the weekend and early next week. We don't expect much in the way of coastal changes where the fog will likely stay in play. But, inland areas could see a noticeable up-tick with highs warming in to the upper 80's and 90's! We will of course keep a close eye on the wind potential as heightened fire concerns are firmly in place for all of our region and for that matter, the entire West!