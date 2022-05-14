Saturday Evening Forecast May 14th

Winds were on the light to moderate side for our Saturday and this has allowed for all wind related alerts to be dropped. Some light to moderate Sundowner enhanced winds are expected near the Gaviota region. Again for now, alerts are not active but if they do need to be put back in place, we will let you know. Look for more clouds and cooler temperatures on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and even 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, the dance of fast moving storms systems to our north followed by high pressure will continue through the weekend. This means more warm weather is expected for Sunday with highs once again in the 80's and even some 90's. However, most coastal areas should see a drop as more sea breeze builds. Wind advisories are possible once again for the mountains and through the South Coast of Santa Barbara. We then expect the weather to turn fairly quiet as we head in to next week with near normal temperatures and a return of the marine layer for the coast.

