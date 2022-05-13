Friday morning forecast May 13th

Temperatures are warming significantly Friday, putting the region about 10 degrees above average, give or take a few degrees. the coast will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and valleys reaching up to 90 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure is building across the region. Gusty northerly winds will continue in the early morning, but weaken as they turn more northeasterly.

A wind advisory on the South Coast and west Santa Ynez Range and all mountain areas, plus a high wind warning in the east Santa Ynez Range, expire at 9:00 am. . Gusts will be 45 to 60 mph.

Some onshore trends will return Friday night into Saturday morning. Most areas will continue warming with the building ridge and mostly offshore flow. A stronger sea breeze will hit the coast Saturday afternoon.

A weak trough will bring more significant cooling Sunday. The night to morning marine layer will return to the Central Coast, but days will be sunny.

Temperatures will be pleasant next week with alternating ridging and troughing. Northerly winds will be gusty at times.