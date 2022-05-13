Friday Evening Forecast May 13th

Crisp, clear and very warm as our seemingly endless north winds continue to blow across the region. We are seeing more Wind Advisories for areas, especially in Santa Barbara County. The advisories will last through at least this evening and even in to early Saturday. With the slightly offshore flow in place, temperatures warmed significantly with many areas seeing highs in the 70's and 80's. Expect similar temperatures for Saturday, especially in wind prone areas where the offshore effect will be strongest.

Looking ahead, the dance of fast moving storms systems to our north followed by high pressure will continue in to the weekend. This means more warm weather is expected for Saturday with highs once again in the 80's and even some 90's. A slight turn in the winds for Sunday will help to cool us down a little and then we see the possibility for a brief return of more north winds Sunday night. We then expect the weather to turn fairly quiet as we head in to next week with near normal temperatures and a return of the marine layer for the coast.