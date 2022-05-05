Thursday morning forecast May 5th

Temperatures are cooling slightly Thursday. The Central Coast will be in the mid 60s to 70s, South Coast in the 70s, and inland in the 80s.

Onshore flow is increasing, bringing back the May Gray marine layer to the coast. There is a dense fog advisory in all coastal areas until 8:00 am with visibility at less than a mile. The ridge of high pressure will start to flatten out as well.

A trough will pass by to the north on Friday, triggering northwest to north winds in the evening in Santa Barbara County.

Cooling will continue through the weekend into Monday or Tuesday. Winds will be gusty at times as an upper low approaches from the north.