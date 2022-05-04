Wednesday morning forecast May 4th

Temperatures are leaping up Wednesday across the region. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, South Coast in the upper 70s to low 80s, and interior mostly in the 80s up to 90 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure is over California and offshore flow is light. Breezy Santa Ana winds will stay below advisory levels.

Onshore flow will return Thursday, cooling temperatures slightly and giving us more May Gray. By Friday, the ridge is replaced by zonal flow.

Temperatures will keep decreasing through the weekend and into early next week. Around Sunday, a trough will move towards southward in our direction.