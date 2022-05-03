Tuesday morning forecast May 3rd

Temperatures Tuesday are warming slightly in areas with better clearing, and cooling slightly in areas with more clouds. The coast will be in the low 70s, and inland in the mid 70s to 80s.

Northeasterly winds will pick up lightly through the morning, especially in Ventura County. However, winds will remain below advisory level. A ridge of high pressure will start to nudge into California.

Temperatures will be above normal Wednesday with offshore flow, ridging, and slightly stronger Santa Ana winds. Skies will be mostly clear.

The ridge will flatten out Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will cool slowly. May Gray will stick through the morning hours as onshore flow returns.

A trough will move into the Great Basin Saturday, further cooling all of our temperatures and bringing gusty northerly winds to the Central Coast Sunday.