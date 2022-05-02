Monday morning forecast May 2nd

Temperatures are mild Monday, but sitting close to average. The coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s to low 80s.

A series of systems in the Pacific Northwest will flip pressure gradients in our area, giving us strong northerly winds on the Southwest Coast and western Santa Ynez Range at night. A wind advisory will pick up at 4:00 pm and last until midnight with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ventura County will also see a stronger sea breeze and some additional cloud cover. By Tuesday, a low-grade Santa Ana wind event will hit Ventura County. A ridge will enter California and warm up many areas, especially those with windier conditions.

Temperatures will be above average Wednesday with continued warming from offshore flow and northeasterly winds. Our ridge will flatten Thursday and Friday though, cooling temperatures slowly.

The weekend will be cooler with a trough moving into the Great Basin.