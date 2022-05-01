Sunday Evening Forecast May 1st

May has taken over where April left off with very beautiful weather. Another Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast, mainly in and around Gaviota. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40's and fifties and patchy fog is expected where the northerly winds are not blowing. The fog shouldn't be too thick and that means most beach communities will see sunshine and more 60's to low 70's for afternoon highs.

Looking ahead, a very seasonal and routine forecast lies ahead as we head in to May. This means coastal fog, some breezy onshore winds and more mild temperatures. Day to day change will likely be very subtle. We could see a little more fog for Monday and then see that clear out a bit more by the middle and second half of next week. The fog shouldn't be too extensive which means decent clearing is expected for most beaches by the late morning or early afternoon. Winds will hopefully remain below advisory or warning levels. But, it's Spring and Sun downer season, so we ill need to keep a close eye on that all week.