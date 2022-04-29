Friday morning forecast April 29th

Temperatures are significantly warmer on the Central Coast, but only slightly so on the South Coast. Most coastal areas will be in the 70s and inland areas in the low 80s.

A ridge of high pressure is building into the region. Flow will reverse offshore, keeping skies very clear.

Ridging and offshore flow will stay into Saturday morning, preventing the marine layer from moving onto the coast. Temperatures will warm another 2 to 5 degrees.

On Saturday afternoon, an inside slider on the border of California and Nevada will cool temperatures slightly. Temperatures will change little through the middle of next week because the region will alternate between ridges and troughs. Plus, May Gray will return!