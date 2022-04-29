Friday evening forecast April 29th

A continuation of winds will be the story for the weekend, with some sub-advisory level gusts throughout the remainder of the day but starting to die down into the night. Winds are expected to pick back up tomorrow and may cause some advisories north of Pt. Conception.

A build of high pressure is also causing warmer temperatures across the coast with very little levels of marine layer because of the offshore flow. Beginning more into Saturday night and Sunday morning, that onshore flow will slowly strengthen and the coast will gain some of that marine layer but will stay away from the valleys for the most part. Average temperatures and above average in some areas, especially the valleys because of the lack of cloud coverage.

Sunday is the start of a slow temperature drop and will continue to drop into next week, but we will be seeing a 5-10 temperature drop in the valleys by Sunday because of onshore flow. Much cooler temperatures majority of next week with a heavy onshore flow and deep marine layer.