Thursday morning forecast April 28th

Temperatures are staying slightly below or near average Thursday. The Central Coast will be in the low 60s, and South Coast and valleys in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The marine layer is deeper, but less dense, with increased onshore flow. A trough is bringing more gusty sundowners to the South Coast and Santa Ynez range in the evening. A wind advisory will run from 3:00 pm Thursday to 3:00 am Friday with gusts up to 55 mph.

Conditions will turn around Friday as a ridge of high pressure pops up. There will be some offshore trends, and flow may turn fully offshore by Saturday. The sea breeze will weaken and temperatures will increase both days.

With the return of onshore flow and troughing, temperatures will be mild Sunday through early next week.