Wednesday morning forecast April 27th

Temperatures are cooling again Wednesday. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 60s, and South Coast in the upper 60s, and inland valleys in the 70s.

The marine layer on the Central Coast is deepening with more onshore flow, so any morning fog will be less dense. Skies will clear faster as the trough departs the region.

A high surf advisory on the Central Coast expires at 10:00 am. Breaking waves will be 7 to 10 feet.

Another trough will cool temperatures below average on Thursday. The marine layer will deepen and the South Coast and Santa Ynez range will get more gusty northerly winds in the evening.

Conditions will improve Friday with a pop-up ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will warm by 5 to 10 degrees with offshore flow from the north and weaker onshore flow to the east. Temperatures will keep warming Saturday, making it perfect beach or wine tasting weather.