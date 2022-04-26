Tuesday morning forecast April 26th

Temperatures are falling several degrees Tuesday, but staying above average. The Central Coast will be in the upper 60s, and South Coast and valleys in the 70s.

The ridge is being pushed to the east by an incoming trough from the west. Cloud cover will increase in the morning with the trough and onshore flow. Gusty northerly winds will blow on the southwestern coast at night.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 6:00 am Wednesday. Breaking waves will be 7 to 11 feet.

Onshore flow will increase Wednesday and temperatures will lower a tad. Most areas will be near normal temperature-wise.

A second trough will move in on Thursday, making it the coolest day of the week ahead. The region will sit about 4 to 6 degrees below normal. Another sundowner event will affect the South Coast.

Temperatures recover back to normal Friday with a pop-up ridge of high pressure. Onshore flow will lessen, leaving skies clearer.