Cooling trend continues…

You can expect pleasant weather conditions over the next few days! Temperatures in most areas will be in the low to mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Depending on where you live - it could see some breezy, as well. There is a wind advisory in place until 4 AM Wednesday for the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains western range. Northwest winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to to 50 mph.

There’s also a high surf advisory in effect until 6 AM Wednesday for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast beaches. Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are possible.

We’ll see a weak trough approach the area Thursday keeping temperatures cool with patchy morning fog. Most areas should clear out by afternoon!

You can expect a gradual warming trend Friday and Saturday, with temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 70s.