Monday morning forecast April 25th

Temperatures are slightly warmer Monday, reaching near record highs. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, while the South Coast and valleys will be in the low to mid 80s.

Offshore flow is peaking and a ridge of high pressure is over the region. Northeasterly winds will be breezy.

By the evening, there will be some onshore trends. The night to morning marine layer pattern will begin again for the Central Coast.

Onshore flow will settle in Tuesday as the ridge moves east, pushed by a trough moving in from the west. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Gusty northerly winds will blow on the Southwestern Coast at night.

Temperatures will be near normal Wednesday, but drop below normal Thursday with another dry trough. Sundowners will blow again Thursday night.

Temperatures will improve Friday through the weekend with a ridge of high pressure.