Thursday morning forecast April 21st

Temperatures are dropping a little bit Thursday with the incoming storm system. The region will be below average in the low to mid 60s.

The Central Coast will see rain first as a cold front works its way from the northwest to the southeast. By mid-morning, most of our region will be seeing scattered showers.

We could see up to a half inch of rain on the Central Coast with more in our northernmost areas, and up to a quarter inch south of Point Conception. There may also be some mountain snow at the highest elevations.

Rain chances will increase through the day and linger overnight into Friday. There is also a chance of thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon with brief periods of heavier rainfall.

Eventually, the rain will taper off Friday midday and skies will clear out nicely in time for the second part of Earth Day. Breezy winds will follow the storm.

There is a high surf advisory for the Central Coast, western South Coast, and Ventura County starting at 11:00 pm Thursday. An advisory will also start on the eastern South Coast at 11:00 am Friday. Breaking waves will be up to 15 feet on the Central Coast, but only up to 8 feet elsewhere. All advisories will expire Saturday evening.

A ridge of high pressure and offshore flow will warm temperatures through the weekend into Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s for a nice start to next week.