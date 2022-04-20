Wednesday morning forecast April 20th

Temperatures are cooling slightly Wednesday. The Central Coast will be in the mid 60s and South Coast in the upper 60s. Some valleys will hang on to the low 70s.

The Central Coast will start off the day with low clouds before clearing to mostly sunny skies. Areas around Point Conception will cool down by up to 8 degrees with the extra cloud cover to start.

On Thursday, an upper low from the Pacific Northwest will approach the region, putting us under southwesterly flow. There is a chance of rain for the entire region, and thunderstorms could also develop in northern areas. The Central Coast could receive up to a half inch, South Coast up to a quarter of an inch, and Ventura County up to a tenth of an inch.

The rain will taper off Friday and skies will clear out better in the latter part of Earth Day. Northwest to north winds will follow the storm.

A ridge of high pressure and offshore flow will warm temperatures by 3 to 8 degrees each day over the weekend and into Monday. By Monday, the region will be several degrees above normal with many temperatures in the 70s to 80s.