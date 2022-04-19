Tuesday morning forecast April 19th

Temperatures Tuesday are similar to the start of the week. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 60s, and South Coast and inland in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The Central Coast will start off with some low cloud cover. There is also a non-zero chance of some rain in northern San Luis Obispo County with a quick trough. Skies will clear nicely for most of the day.

Westerly winds will pick up in Ventura County in the afternoon. A wind advisory will run from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at the beaches and inland coast. Gusts will reach 40 mph.

A storm is moving into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures will cool slightly in our region as we enter zonal flow.

By Thursday afternoon, there is a good chance of rain showers across the region. The Central Coast will potentially receive up to a quarter inch and South Coast up to a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

A diminishing chance of rain lingers into early Friday morning. Skies will then clear better for the afternoon of Earth Day. Ridging over the weekend will warm temperatures 3 to 8 degrees each day, bringing many areas above average in the 70s or low 80s.