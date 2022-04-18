Monday morning forecast April 18th

Temperatures Monday are within a couple of degrees of average. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 60s and South Coast in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The night to morning marine layer pattern will stick around for the next several days on the Central Coast. Gusty sundowner winds will hit the South Coast in the evening.

A trough will sweep over Tuesday, bringing a non-zero chance of rain to northern San Luis Obispo County. For the most part though, the region will be sunny aside from morning clouds.

By Thursday afternoon, a trough will move over the region and bring a late season chance of rain to the entire region. The chance will linger overnight into early Friday. North of Point Conception could see up to a quarter inch of rain and south of Point Conception up to a tenth of an inch.

Ridging will take over for the weekend and temperatures will warm a bit each day.