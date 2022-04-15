Friday morning forecast April 15th

Temperatures are changing little on Friday. The Central coast will be in the mid 60s and South Coast in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Increased onshore flow is waking the Central Coast up with a morning marine layer. Mid and high level clouds will increase through the day as a trough approaches from the northwest, making for a cloudy Passover dinner in some areas.

There is a slight chance of rain Saturday morning across the region. The best chance is in northern areas and the Central Coast. Rainfall totals will likely stay under a tenth of an inch.

Skies will clear out better Saturday afternoon and northerly winds will follow on the heels of the trough on the South Coast. Temperatures will drop slightly.

Temperatures will warm a tad on Easter Sunday, but you'll likely need a jacket heading to any morning outdoor egg hunts. Temperatures will be near normal or slightly above it Sunday through midweek. The night to morning marine layer pattern will continue.