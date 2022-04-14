Thursday morning forecast April 14th

Temperatures are warming 2 to 4 degrees Thursday, but will be slightly below average or near average in most areas. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 60s, and South Coast and valleys in the low 70s.

Flow will be more westerly with an upper low in the Pacific Northwest. Conditions will stay mostly clear with cold air, though some clouds could filter around Point Conception. Gusty north winds will pick up in the evening for the Central Coast.

More onshore flow will open the door for the marine layer to return overnight Thursday into Friday morning for the Central Coast. Mid-level clouds will also increase with an approaching trough.

The trough brings a slight chance of light rain to the Central Coast overnight into early Saturday, but rainfall will stay below a tenth of an inch if measurable. Temperatures will also cool down a tad. Northwest to north winds will pick up Saturday night in Santa Barbara County.

Easter Sunday will be mild with a morning marine layer, but a clearer day. Temperatures will stay near normal to slightly above it Sunday through early next week.