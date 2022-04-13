Wednesday morning forecast April 13th

Temperatures are warming a tad Wednesday, but still staying below average. The Central Coast will be in the low to mid 60s, and South Coast and valleysin the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds will start a little bit gusty. A wind advisory will expire at 9:00 am in the Ventura mountains, Santa Barbara County interior mountains, and eastern Santa Ynez range. Gusts will reach up to 50 mph.

Northerly winds will return in the evening and taper into Thursday morning. Cold air will also prevent the marine layer, keeping skies clear.

There is more room for the marine layer to return Friday under westerly flow. A trough in the evening will bring a slight chance of rain to the Central Coast with that chance lingering into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will step back a tad Saturday with the trough, but warm a couple degrees for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal Sunday into early next week.