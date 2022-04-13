Wednesday evening forecast April 13th

We have been dealing with some pretty significant winds recently but those winds are expected to die down by the day! This evening will still feel some breezy northwest winds but mostly in the mountains and Santa Ynez Valley range. Even though winds are minimizing across the coast, temperatures are also starting to trickle down in degrees and should see some below average temperatures by Friday.

Beyond the slight breezes and cooling temperatures, it is a pretty calm forecast as we head closer into the weekend. It's been pretty clear skies as of late, but expect to see some deeper marine layer heading in as we get to Thursday but will mostly affect us Friday and Saturday as cooler temperatures are result of that and the increasing onshore flow.

San Luis Obispo County should expect to receive some light precipitation on Saturday but nothing creeping down south except for a heavy marine layer and possible morning drizzle. After Saturday's hiccup of cold and wet conditions, Sunday is the start of a warming trend but no numbers are jumping up too drastically, especially as the onshore flow is not going away too fast.