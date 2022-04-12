Tuesday morning forecast April 12th

Temperatures are chilly to start Tuesday, and will stay below average in the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 60s with some Central Coast beaches in the upper 50s.

Northwesterly winds are diminishing through the morning. A wind advisory expires at 10:00 am for the eastern South Coast, Ventura County valleys, and Ojai valleys. An advisory for the western South Coast, and western Santa Ynez range will stay on until 3:00 am Wednesday. Gusts will be up to 50 mph. A high wind warning for the eastern Santa Ynez Range, Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains will expire at 10:00 am as well. Gusts will be up to 65 mph before diminishing.

A high surf advisory for the Central and Ventura coasts, and a beach hazards statement for the South Coast, all expire at 5:00 pm. Waves will be highest on the Central Coast at up to 10 feet.

Skies are clearing out much better and will stay fairly sunny through Thursday. A trough will move across the region Friday and Saturday, keeping temperatures below average. There is a slight chance of rain for some Central Coast areas Friday overnight.

Just in time for Easter Sunday, temperatures will jump up a few degrees with a ridge of high pressure, putting most areas near average.