Monday morning forecast April 11th

Temperatures are dropping a tad Monday. Most areas will be in the mid to upper 60s with low 70s in some South Coast areas.

A trough is approaching the region from the northwest, increasing cloud cover. By Monday afternoon, there is a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain for areas north of Point Conception. Anything rainfall will only amount to a few hundredths of an inch.

Northwest to north winds will be gusty in the evening through Tuesday morning. Wind advisories will start at 3:00 pm for the South Coast, Ventura County coast, Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley. It will start at 6:00 pm in the San Luis Obispo County mountains and 10:00 pm in the eastern Ventura valleys. It is already in effect for the Santa Ynez range. Gusts will be 40 to 55 mph.

A high wind warning will start at 6:00 pm for the Santa Ynez range, Santa Barbara County interior mountains, and Ventura County mountains. Gusts will be 60 to 75 mph. Warnings will likely downgrade to advisories Tuesday morning.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for the Central Coast and Ventura Coast with waves up to 12 and 8 feet respectively, and a beach hazards statement for the South Coast with waves up to 6 feet. All are in effect until 5:00 pm Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday, keeping everyone a few degrees below average, but skies will clear out better. Wind will lessen.

Temperatures will warm temperatures only slightly through the latter half of the week with continued troughing before jumping up to normal on Sunday.