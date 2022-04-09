Saturday Evening Forecast April 9th

The cool down has arrived as high pressure has finally weakened and shifted east. Many areas inland stayed very warm, but overall cooler weather was very welcome! We are seeing more northerly winds and advisories are posted for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. High surf advisories are also posted for areas north of Point Conception and west and northwest facing beaches of Ventura County. Look for more wind and further cooling on Sunday with highs expected to be in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, fast moving storm systems will continue to roll in to the Pacific Northwest which will keep us under breezy and even windy conditions. Temperatures will be on the cool side, especially for the late night and early morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60's for most areas with a few 70's possible. Rain chances are very weak, but we could see a shower or two on Monday and Tuesday. If any rainfall does occur, it will likely be to north of Point Conception. A second chance will come late in the work week, but not real confident at this time that any significant rain will occur. We should see mostly clear skies by Easter Sunday with temperatures in the cool to mild range for most areas.