Friday morning forecast April 8th

Temperatures are cooling off a tad, but staying well above average Friday. With temperatures in the 80s to 90s, a heat advisory is in effect until 6:00 pm for all areas except the mountains and South Coast beaches.

Northeasterly winds will start the day again in Ventura County, but will be at sub-advisory levels. Sundowner winds will lightly blow on the South Coast. With lowering heights and some onshore trends, the Central Coast could see slightly cooler temperatures than forecast.

A high surf advisory goes into effect at 5:00 pm Friday on the Central Coast, expiring Monday at 5:00 pm Monday. Breaking waves will be between 8 to 12 feet. There is also an advisory for the Ventura Coast from 5:00 am Saturday to 8:00 pm Sunday with breaking waves between 4 to 7 feet.

The region will flip over to onshore flow fully Saturday, and the marine layer will make its return to the coast. Temperatures will drop 5 to 20 degrees, plus a few more on Sunday. Sundowner winds will grow in strength.

A trough is moving south from the Pacific Northwest over the weekend and move close to our area Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to a few degrees below average in the low 60s and cloud cover will increase as onshore flow peaks.

A ridge will start to build in midweek, clearing out skies and warming up temperatures.