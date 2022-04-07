Thursday morning forecast April 7th

Temperatures are increasing again to make Thursday the hottest day of the week with potential to match or break record highs. The coast will be in the mid 80s to 90s, and valleys in the 90s to low 100s. A heat advisory is in effect for all areas except for the mountains and South Coast beaches until 6:00 pm Friday.

Northeasterly winds will be gusty to start the day. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the Ventura County mountains, valleys, and inland coast until 3:00 pm. Gusts will be strongest in the mountains at up to 50 mph and weakest in coastal areas at up to 45 mph.

The axis of the ridge of high pressure will be directly over the region and offshore flow will peak Thursday. On Friday, offshore flow and winds will weaken slightly, allowing slight cooling for the coast. The South Coast will see some sundowner winds.

A trough will start to dig south from the northwest on Saturday, putting our region under northwest flow with onshore winds. Temperatures will abruptly drop by 10 degrees or more, and a few more degrees on Sunday. The night to morning marine layer will return along with sundowner winds.

Temperatures will continue dropping to below average in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday as the trough moves overhead.