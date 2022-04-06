Wednesday morning forecast April 6th

Temperatures are going to warm up, and some dramatically. The Central Coast will be in the 80s, and South Coast and valleys in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is potential to match or break record highs.

There is a heat advisory for all coasts, and the Santa Ynez range and valleys, and Ventura County valleys from 11:00 am Wednesday through 6:00 pm Friday. Temperatures may reach the mid to upper 90s during the time period.

Northeasterly winds will continue through the morning. There is a wind advisory for Ventura County until 3:00 pm Thursday. Gusts will be weakest at the beach at 35 mph and strongest in the mountains at 55 mph.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast and a beach hazards statement on the Ventura coast until 8:00 am Wednesday with elevated surf and strong rip currents.

Offshore winds will weaken finally on Friday, and the door is open for a little sea breeze. Onshore flow will return over the weekend, cooling temperatures and bringing back the marine layer.

A cutoff low will approach from the Pacific Northwest starting on Sunday and move over the region by Monday or Tuesday. There is a slight chance of rain north of Point Conception as the low moves overhead.