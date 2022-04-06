Wednesday Evening Forecast April 6th

Our April heat waves continues to hold firmly over the region! Most areas are at least 10 to fifteen degrees above normal. 80's and 90's are expected once again as we head in to Thursday with heat and wind advisories for much of the region.

Looking ahead, massive high pressure is firmly lodged right over much of California and will slowly begin to weaken for the second half of the work week, but be patient! The heat will remain through Friday with perhaps a few areas seeing an early return of the sea breeze by Friday. Once we get in to Saturday, we do expect widespread relief as he onshore flow replaces the hot offshore flow. Temperatures will quickly fall to the 70's and even 60's! We are also seeing a very slight chance for sprinkles by early next week. It's a weak chance and anything that might fall from the sky, would likely be very less than 10th of an inch at best. We will monitor this closely and also farther out toward the middle of April as some of our very long range forecast models do see more chances for much needed rainfall!