Monday morning forecast April 4th

Temperatures are warming by a few degrees Monday. Most areas will head directly into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure is moving in from the west. Flow will flip offshore, quickly clearing a very patchy marine layer.

Northerly winds will be strong. There is a wind advisory until 9:00 pm Tuesday on the South Coast and from 3:00 pm Monday to 3:00 am Tuesday in the Ventura valleys. Gusts will be 30 to 50 mph. There are also advisories for both the Santa Barbara and Ventura mountains, upgrading at 6:00 pm to a high wind warning, which will last into Tuesday. Gusts will be 40 to 60 mph.

More wind and building high pressure will continue to warm temperatures through the week. By Thursday, temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees above normal with potential to break some record highs.

Flow will turn onshore over the weekend, quickly cooling temperatures down as the marine layer returns.