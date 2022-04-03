Sunday Evening Forecast April 3rd

Looking very late Spring or early Summer like with a dominant onshore flow and thick marine layer. Temperatures continue to be on the cool side with most areas below normal with highs in the 60's. Quick changes are on the way as. high pressure builds and dry offshore winds develop. Wind Advisories are in place for portions of Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties which will last through at least Tuesday. Monday will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures as the winds scour out the marine layer in most areas. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's with northerly winds across the region.

Looking ahead, several small storm systems continue to run across the Pacific Northwest creating the moderate westerly or onshore flow. But high pressure will build just enough to turn the winds more northerly and then northeasterly. This is the old familiar wind pattern we've seen so much this Winter and early Spring. The marine layer will start to fade late Monday and in to early Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. In fact, by mid week, many areas will see high well in to the 70's and 80's and possibly a few low 90's as the winds turn more easterly and we see moderate Santa Lucia & Santa Anas widespread. The warmth will last through the work week before cooling down with a return of the onshore flow by next weekend.