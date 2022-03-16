Wednesday morning forecast March 16th

Temperatures are changing little overall and staying 5 to 10 degrees above normal Wednesday. The Central Coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but the valleys and South Coast will be in the mid 70s up to 80 degrees.

A fast ridge is moving through the region. There is weak offshore flow and northerly winds will weaken some on the South Coast. There is a wind advisory in the Ventura County mountains, Santa Barbara County mountains, and South Coast until 9:00 am with gusts up to 50 mph. There may be some very weak Santa Ana winds by midnight.

A high surf advisory will continue for the Ventura coast or Central Coast until 3:00 pm Thursday with strong rip currents and breaking waves up to 10 or 15 feet respectively.

A fast trough will increase clouds Thursday evening and weaken wind. Then, we flip flop right back to a small ridge on Friday with weak offshore flow and an earlier sea breeze.

Directions change Saturday as a more significant trough approaches California. There are slight rain chances starting in the morning in San Luis Obispo County, and then moving southeast by evening. Rain amounts are expected to be minimal at this point.

Sunday will be dry and cool, but temperatures will be much warmer Monday.