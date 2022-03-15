Tuesday morning forecast March 15th

Temperatures are cooling a tad north of Point Conception, going back to the upper 60s or low 70s. However, temperatures are warming south of Point Conception and in the Santa Ynez Valley, moving to the mid or upper 70s.

A weak trough is moving east through the region. It will bring extra morning cloud cover to the Central Coast. A northerly push will bring back winds to the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains by the evening. There is a wind advisory from 3:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 am Wednesday with gusts up to 45 mph.

There is a high surf advisory from 8:00 am Tuesday to 5:00 pm Thursday on the Central Coast. Breaking waves will be 9 to 12 feet.

Conditions will be dry and sunny Wednesday with a fast moving ridge. Offshore flow will warm the coast, but the interior may cool slightly, and northerly winds will be present but weaker.

A fast trough Thursday will weaken wind further, and a weak ridge and northwesterly flow will prevail Friday. Temperatures may warm a tad Friday as the air mass warms, putting the area about 10 degrees above normal.

A more significant trough will come into the region Saturday, giving a chance of rain starting on the Central Coast Saturday evening, then gradually moving southward overnight. Temperatures will drop to normal Saturday, and slightly below it Sunday.