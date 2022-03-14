Monday morning forecast March 14th

Temperatures will warm by 3 to 7 degrees Monday. The Central Coast will be up to the low 70s, but the South Coast and valleys up to the mid or upper 70s.

The ridge of high pressure is peaking over the region. Onshore flow to the east will quickly turn offshore again. Combined with offshore flow to the north, there will be weak Santa Ana winds in the morning and more sundowners on the South Coast at night.

A trough is moving in on Tuesday. Conditions will stay dry, but clouds will increase and temperatures will decrease back to the upper 60s or low 70s north of Point Conception. More evening winds will affect the South Coast.

Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and dry with northwesterly flow and weak ridging. Conditions will take a turn on Saturday as a stronger trough moves in. Rain chances start for the Central Coast Saturday evening, gradually moving south through Sunday morning. Temperatures will also drop.