Sunday Evening Forecast March 13th

More northerly winds today as high pressure and very dry conditions continue to dominate our region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County which will last through early Monday. Winds from the north could gust to as high as 45 mph below passes and canyons. Look for overnight lows to be in the 40's for most areas with a few chilly 30's possible. Sunday looks very nice despite the breezy or gusty northerly winds and where the winds are light or absent, some patchy coastal fog is possible. Highs on Monday will range from the 60's to low and mid 70's for most areas.

Looking ahead, more Pacific storms will move in the West Coast next week and some my get enough to warrant at least a slight chance for some badly needed rainfall. However, nothing at this point appears to be very promising. All forecast models see the familiar pattern of clouds, rain to our north, wind from the north shifting to the northeast, mild to warm temperatures and repeat! Tuesday we see some showers falling just to our north and then another quick return of breezy winds and plenty of sunshine. But a few long range model forecast solutions now see a better chance for showers by next weekend. More time is needed to iron out this hopeful prognosis and we will monitor closely with timely updates. It would be awesome to get some much needed rain as we head in to Spring which officially starts next Sunday!