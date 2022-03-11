Friday morning forecast March 11th

Friday is mild to warm with temperatures increasing slightly. Most cities will be in the upper 60s or low 70s. Wind-prone areas may reach the mid 70s.

Northeasterly winds are strong in the first half of the day and offshore flow will return, which may lower relative humidity. A ridge of high pressure will begin its approach from the west. Sundowners will affect the South Coast Friday night.

There is a wind advisory for Ventura County in effect until 3:00 pm. Wind gusts will reach up to 35 mph on the coast and 45 to 55 mph inland.

Saturday will be warmer again. Santa Ana winds will die down with less upper level support, but sundowner winds will be stronger. The ridge will keep building Sunday, but onshore flow will make a brief return, bringing more clouds.

Monday is due to be the warmest day of the next seven as the ridge peaks over the area and offshore winds pick up. A trough will move in from the northwest Tuesday, cooling down the region with extra cloud cover.