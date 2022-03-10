Thursday morning forecast March 10th

Temperatures are staying cool to mild Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with some valley areas in the low 70s.

An upper low is brushing past southwest California, and there may be a slight increase in cloud cover for the morning. Northerly winds will shift northeasterly by the evening.

Santa Ana winds will start the day Friday. With ridging and the wind, temperatures will increase a few degrees.

There is a wind advisory for all of Ventura County from 7:00 pm Thursday to 3:00 pm Friday. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph and gusts will reach over 45 mph.

Temperatures will continue warming through Monday with mainly offshore flow and a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, reaching up to the mid 70s. A trough will approach Tuesday, which will turn back temperatures a bit.