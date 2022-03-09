Wednesday morning forecast March 9th

Temperatures will cool by 3 to 6 degrees Wednesday. Most areas will be in the mid to upper 60s, but some valleys could stay in the low 70s.

An inside slider is moving through the Great Basin, flipping our flow back onshore. Northwesterly winds will be gusty at times and move more northerly by the evening. It will get gusty on the western portion of the South Coast.

Winds will start northerly on Thursday and temperatures will cool again slightly. Cloud cover may increase for some areas in the morning. By evening, winds will shift more northeasterly.

On Friday, we will be back to offshore flow and ridging with Santa Ana winds. Temperatures will warm up all the way through early next week, reaching the mid 70s by Sunday or Monday in some areas.