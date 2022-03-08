Tuesday morning forecast March 8th

Morning temperatures are chilly Tuesday in the 30s to 40s. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Offshore flow and ridging will continue, warming temperatures and keeping skies sunny. More northeasterly winds will be breezy through the region.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees again Wednesday with onshore flow and winds will turn northwesterly. A trough will start to approach from Canada. There may be morning fog in immediate coastal areas.

Thursday highs will cool further, but any rainfall from the trough will likely fizzle out to the north of our region. Northerly winds will pick up through the day, especially on the South Coast in the evening.

Winds turn more northeasterly again Friday and temperatures will be back on a warming trend. Offshore flow and ridging will keep the warmup going through early next week, eventually reaching the upper 70s or low 80s in some valley areas.