Friday morning forecast March 4th

Temperatures are staying cool in the upper 50s to low 60s north of Point Conception. South of Point Conception will stay in the 60s.

The rain system is steadily making its way through the region. In total, there will be up to a quarter inch of rain in coastal and valley areas and up to a half inch in mountains and foothills. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms south of Point Conception. Winds will shift to be more westerly or northwesterly.

There is a winter storm watch in effect for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains until 10:00 am Sunday. There will be a dusting up to 2 inches over 3,500 feet. Above 5,000 feet, there will be up 4 inches in the Santa Barbara mountains and up to 8 inches in the Ventura mountains, with some local areas getting more.

After a brief respite in the rain overnight Friday, there is another chance of rain showers Saturday. A system is making its way down the center of the state. It could bring us up to a quarter inch of additional rain in some areas. Winds will get gusty across the South Coast.

There is a high surf advisory for both the Central and Ventura coasts until Sunday morning. Breaking waves will reach up to 12 feet on the Central Coast and 8 feet in Ventura.

Conditions will dry Sunday with cyclonic flow and skies will clear out. Conditions will gradually warm up through Tuesday, eventually reaching the upper 60s or low 70s.