Weak winter storm arrives

Very light sprinkles started coming down early Thursday afternoon in the most northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County. This winter storm is very similar to the last couple we have seen. Not expecting good rainfall amounts, instead expecting spotty showers with variable amounts from just a couple hundredths on an inch to 0.50" in places that may see brief heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms.

The approaching storm system will bring light rain and mountain snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight through Friday. A second colder system will drop from the north on Saturday bringing lower snow levels but less precipitation. Temperatures during this time will drop into the 50s.

High surf advisory for local beaches Friday through Sunday. Winter storm advisory for Ventura County and Santa Barbara County mountains due to snow and gusty winds through Sunday.

Drier and warmer conditions will develop on Sunday and continue into early next week.

Thursday night's storm will bring the best chance of rain late Thursday into Friday early morning. Since the low is tracking to the South of the Channel Islands amounts are going to be very minimal with this event. With the center of the low moving across the coastal waters, areas south of Point Conception are in a favored area for instability and convection. A slight chance of thunderstorms is possible late Thursday night through early Friday morning for Santa Barbara County and southward, mainly near the coast. Any thunderstorm that may develop is capable of producing brief heavy downpours, erratic winds, and small hail. Snow levels will remain above 5,000 feet through Friday afternoon, so for this first round of precipitation any snow issues will remain above pass level. Showers will taper off from west to east through Friday afternoon and there will be some lingering activity Friday afternoon and evening as the low passes east. The most likely areas for continued showers will be the north slopes, interior San Luis Obispo County. Snow levels will start to lower in the afternoon and evening, and by Friday night they will lower to around 4,000 feet, maybe a bit lower up in the northernmost areas. There will be a fairly short lull in shower activity before another storm system from the north brings another chance of precipitation early Saturday morning. This system is taking an overland track (so it is much drier) and is much colder. There will not be much additional precipitation, but there north slopes and interior San Luis Obispo County will likely receive the most from the Saturday system. Snow levels will lower even more Saturday morning to around 3,000 feet. This will bring snowy and icy conditions to many major mountain passes. As for snow, total accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches across the Santa Barbara mountains, and 6 to 12 inches across the Ventura County mountains for both storms combined. Gusty west to northwest winds will develop behind both of these systems, with the strongest winds expected Saturday where Wind Advisories will likely be needed. Quieter weather will follow on Sunday with lingering breezy winds.