Thursday morning forecast March 3rd

Temperatures are much cooler Thursday, dropping by as much as 20 degrees. Temperatures will abruptly move to the low or mid 60s.

A cutoff low is approaching, bringing more cloud cover through the first part of the day. By the mid-afternoon, the Central Coast will start to see light rain showers. Showers will be widespread overnight, and there could be brief heavy downpours. Showers will taper Friday.

We are expecting a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rainfall for the storm duration, plus some mountain snow. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms and hail. Southerly winds will pick up speed Thursday night and shift more westerly Friday and the system moves through.

There is a winter storm watch in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains from Thursday night through Sunday morning. We could see up to 10 inches of snow and winds up to 35 mph. Snow will fall above 5,000 feet Thursday night, but drop to 3,000 feet by Saturday.

There is a beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coast through Thursday night, which will up to a high surf advisory at 2:00 pm Friday through 11:00 am Sunday. There will also be a high surf advisory on the Central Coast from 10:00 am Friday to 8:00 am Sunday.

There will be a break in the stormy weather overnight Friday until another cold upper low moves in Saturday. There is a slight chance of more showers, but only expecting up to a quarter inch in areas that see rain.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry with cyclonic flow. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will warm to the mid 60s Monday and upper 60s or low 70s Tuesday.