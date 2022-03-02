Wednesday morning forecast March 2nd

Temperatures are dropping by 3 to 10 degrees, staying well above average. Most temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday is the transition day between warm and cold weather. Offshore flow will flip onshore by the afternoon. The ridge is moving east as a trough approaches out of the Pacific Northwest.

A beach hazards is in effect again on the Ventura coast until 9:00 pm. Breaking waves will be up to 6 feet with local sets up to 7 feet.

The trough will bring more cloud cover and much cooler conditions Thursday. Temperatures will jump down 10 to 15 degrees, falling to the upper 50s or low 60s.

Rain showers could move in by the afternoon or evening, bringing around a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rainfall across the region. There may be brief heavy downpours and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms or hail. Snow will fall above 4000 feet.

Showers will taper Friday afternoon, followed by a brief ridge of high pressure. Another low and trough will move in over the weekend, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Lighter showers may fall again Saturday, by Sunday will be drier.

Ridging and offshore flow will create sunnier and slightly warmer conditions early next week.