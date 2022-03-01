Tuesday morning forecast March 1st

Temperatures are staying very warm for the first day of March, but temperatures will step back a tad on the coast. Most areas will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is a beach hazards statement on the Ventura coast until 9:00 pm. Breaking waves will be 3 to 6 feet.

Offshore flow is weakening and an earlier sea breeze will hit the Central Coast, aiding a slight cool-off. The ridge of high pressure will break down Wednesday ahead of a trough, cooling temperatures further, but staying above normal. Offshore flow will flip onshore by the afternoon.

As the trough barrels through Thursday and Friday, temperatures will dive down by 15 to 20 degrees total, bringing most areas to the upper 50s or low 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy based on timing of the trough. There is a chance of up to a quarter inch of rain and snow above 5,500 feet.

A series of dry troughs will keep temperatures below average over the weekend.