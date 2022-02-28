Very warm start to week

Warmer than normal conditions continue through Wednesday with gusty offshore winds at times. This will keep temperatures primarily in the mid 70s to low 80s. Cooler and more unsettled weather is expected Thursday through the weekend with periods of gusty northerly winds. There is a chance of some showers on Thursday and Friday, but amounts are expected to be small.

A ridge of high pressure and offshore flow is helping us hold onto the heat for a little bit longer. Expect highs on Tuesday to be in the mid 70s to low 80s, with breezy winds.

The approaching upper level trough will bring increasing clouds to the area late Wednesday. It will also bring cooler temperatures across the area.

The approaching upper level trough will bring increasing clouds to the area as well as a chance of some showers by Thursday afternoon and evening. The chance of showers will continue into midday Friday. Amounts are expected to be small less than 0.25". Snow levels should remain above 5,500 feet through Thursday evening, so only the highest elevations could see some light snow accumulations. As for temperatures, much cooler conditions can be expected on Thursday. With the increasing onshore gradients, some gusty southwesterly winds can be expected across the area, especially over interior section.

Temperatures are expected to stay cool through the weekend primarily in the upper 50s to mid 60s.