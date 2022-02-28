Monday morning forecast February 28th

Temperatures will continue to warm above average Monday. The region will be in the mid to upper 70s with wind-prone areas reaching the low 80s.

Ridging and offshore flow will keep conditions warm. Breezy northeasterly winds will pick up through the morning on the Central Coast and more in Ventura County. There is a wind advisory across all of Ventura County until 3:00 pm. Gusts will reach 40 mph on the coast and 50 mph in the mountains.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 1:00 pm with waves up to 12 feet. There is a beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coast until 9:00 pm with waves up to 6 feet.

Monday is due to be the warmest of the week, but temperatures will stay well above average Tuesday. An earlier sea breeze and weaker offshore flow will cool the coast.

Temperatures will fall slightly Wednesday as the ridge breaks down. They will fall by another 15 to 20 degrees Thursday with a trough moving down the West Coast. There is a slight chance of rain.